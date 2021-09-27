Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

