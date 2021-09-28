-$0.08 EPS Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

