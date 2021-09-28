-$0.12 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

