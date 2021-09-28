-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,562,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,162,269 shares of company stock worth $262,300,141. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $285,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

