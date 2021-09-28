-$0.13 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). Big Lots posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.