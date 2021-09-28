$0.16 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.