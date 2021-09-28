-$0.18 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

FENC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $881,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.