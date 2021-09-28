-$0.19 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,276,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

