$0.21 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 26,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,538. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

