-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,859. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

