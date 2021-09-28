$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANL shares. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

PANL stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

