$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Construction Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 92,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

