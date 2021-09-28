$0.51 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.24. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.92 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.34. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

