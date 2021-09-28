$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 455,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

