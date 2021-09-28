$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 117,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,095. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

