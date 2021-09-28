$0.94 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $0.54. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.47 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.96. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.