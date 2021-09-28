0Chain (ZCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,680.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $22,680.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

