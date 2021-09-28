$1.07 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.12. PayPal also reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $11.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.19. 609,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,383. PayPal has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.11. The company has a market cap of $308.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

