$1.14 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.55. 2,758,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,223. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

