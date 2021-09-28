$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.