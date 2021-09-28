$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.