$1.50 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.52. International Paper reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,836. International Paper has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

