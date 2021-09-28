1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

