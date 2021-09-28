$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.