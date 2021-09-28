10,676 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,676 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

