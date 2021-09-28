11,039 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.