11,482 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $39,908,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

