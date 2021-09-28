1,176 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.