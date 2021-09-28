121,172 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.25% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,667 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

III stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $353.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

