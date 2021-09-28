12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 1.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 44,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

