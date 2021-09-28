12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. 78,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

