1,318 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

