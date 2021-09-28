14,486 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $218.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

