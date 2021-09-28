16,563 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

