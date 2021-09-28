169,308 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 282,650 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $11,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Root by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Root from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

ROOT stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.