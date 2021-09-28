1,932,591 Shares in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,932,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,000. Ambrx Biopharma accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.05% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $16,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

NYSE AMAM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,433. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

