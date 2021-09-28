$2.07 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $216.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,337,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

