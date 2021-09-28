$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.34. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.