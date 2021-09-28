$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in EPAM Systems by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $597.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.52. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

