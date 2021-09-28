$240.07 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $240.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Funko posted sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,026 shares of company stock valued at $10,881,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

