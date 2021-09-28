24,775 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 656,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 421,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $9,007,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.22. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

