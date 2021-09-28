2,694 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

