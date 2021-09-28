$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the highest is $3.39. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.00. 290,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

