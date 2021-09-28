$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

