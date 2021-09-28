316,872 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 84,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

