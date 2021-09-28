$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $343.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.40 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

