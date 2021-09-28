34,389 Shares in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -294.90 and a beta of 1.76.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.