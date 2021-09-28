3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.96. 48,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.