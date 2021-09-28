-$4.10 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($5.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($16.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($11.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

