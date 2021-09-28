$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

