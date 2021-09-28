$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post $4.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.