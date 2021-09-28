46,965 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

